 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mutts, Meows and Mistletoe ends with Santa pictures, pet adoptions
0 Comments

Mutts, Meows and Mistletoe ends with Santa pictures, pet adoptions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Just about everyone got their picture with Santa at Saturday’s Mutts, Meows and Mistletoe with the Florence Area Humane Society.

The event, at the Jayne H. Boswell Animal Shelter, gave people a chance to get their photo with the Jolly Old Elf and spend some time with just as jolly dogs and cats who are in search of their furever home.

It also gave some of the animals a chance to get their photo taken with Santa.

The shelter, during the event, recorded four adoptions with “some pending.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Lost it all again': Kentucky tornadoes survivor

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert