Mutts, Meows and Mistletoe ends with Santa pictures, pet adoptions

FLORENCE, S.C. — Just about everyone got their picture with Santa at Saturday’s Mutts, Meows and Mistletoe with the Florence Area Humane Society.

The event, at the Jayne H. Boswell Animal Shelter, gave people a chance to get their photo with the Jolly Old Elf and spend some time with just as jolly dogs and cats who are in search of their furever home.

It also gave some of the animals a chance to get their photo taken with Santa.

The shelter, during the event, recorded four adoptions with “some pending.”