Myers Ervin becomes Florence's first Black mayor and first female mayor
Myers Ervin becomes Florence's first Black mayor and first female mayor

Teresa Myers Ervin

Florence Democratic mayoral nominee Teresa Myers Ervin addresses the Home Builders Association of the Pee Dee Thursday afternoon.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Change came to Florence Tuesday evening. 

Democrat Teresa Myers Ervin received 52.04% of the vote to defeat Republican Bryan Braddock, who received 47.79% of the vote to become Florence's next mayor. 

Myers Ervin will be first African American and first female to serve as mayor of Florence. 

Braddock did not face a primary opponent. 

Myers Ervin faced fellow Florence City Council member George D. Jebaily and Barry S. McFadden in the Democratic primary. She finished first in the primary, but none of the candidates received 50% plus one of the vote, necessitating a runoff election between Myers Ervin and Jebaily. 

Myers Ervin defeated Jebaily in the runoff. 

Current Mayor Stephen J. Wukela elected not to seek another term in office, thus there was no incumbent in the race. 

