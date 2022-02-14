Myers Ervin, McCall clash over finance committee proposal

FLORENCE, S.C. – Passions once again ran over at Monday afternoon’s Florence City Council meeting when Councilman Chaquez McCall delivered and tried to create a financing and budgeting subcommittee of the council.
McCall and Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin clashed over the committee, with Myers Ervin essentially accusing McCall of blindsiding the council with the committee proposal, while McCall claimed Myers Ervin was grandstanding for the TV cameras.
After the meeting, McCall said he had talked to every council member individually before the meeting about creating the committee to understand how the budget works and receive monthly reports about the budgeting process from the committee.
The city staff is great stewards of the city’s funds, he said.
He said the only issue Myers Ervin had with the committee was that it was not proposed in writing. He added none of the city’s ad hoc committees were created in writing but were an understanding of the council which he felt he complied with.
After the meeting, Myers Ervin said the clash happened because of a miscommunication, and added they had talked after the discussion.
She denied grandstanding during the meeting, saying she had asked McCall to discuss the proposal with city staff before bringing it up to the council and that McCall had not talked with the staff.
The clash may have begun earlier in the meeting when the Council voted to defer the appointment of a chairman for the city’s resilience and sustainability committee.
Myers Ervin seconded a motion from Pat Gibson-Hye Moore to appoint the Rev. Leo Woodberry to chair the committee. However, William Schofield made a motion – seconded by Bryan Braddock – to defer that was approved on a 5-2 vote.
Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes, McCall, Braddock and Schofield voted in favor. Myers Ervin and Gibson-Hye Moore voted against.
And once Myers Ervin asked McCall to return to the council with a written proposal to create the finance and budgeting committee, the clash began.
After nearly 30 minutes of discussion, Councilman Bryan Braddock made a motion that William Schofield seconded to create the committee. Jebaily then made a motion to amend the motion creating the committee to make McCall chair of the committee and allow him to appoint members to the committee.
The council voted 5-2 to create the committee.
Jebaily, Barnes, McCall, Braddock and Schofield voted in favor. Myers Ervin and Gibson-Hye Moore voted against.
The clash between Myers Ervin and McCall is one of several clashes that have happened in recent meetings.
In October, Myers Ervin had to twice bang her gavel and rule members out of order during a discussion over a rezoning. In May, Myers Ervin and Barnes clashed over Myers Ervin’s appoints to a city-county conference committee and the creation of three other council subcommittees.
There have also been several lengthy discussions over issues, most recently a proposed masking ordinance, votes with dissents, usually five to two with Myers Ervin and Gibson-Hye Moore being the two, and executive sessions that have gone for several minutes.