Myers Ervin, McCall clash over finance committee proposal

FLORENCE, S.C. – Passions once again ran over at Monday afternoon’s Florence City Council meeting when Councilman Chaquez McCall delivered and tried to create a financing and budgeting subcommittee of the council.

McCall and Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin clashed over the committee, with Myers Ervin essentially accusing McCall of blindsiding the council with the committee proposal, while McCall claimed Myers Ervin was grandstanding for the TV cameras.

After the meeting, McCall said he had talked to every council member individually before the meeting about creating the committee to understand how the budget works and receive monthly reports about the budgeting process from the committee.

The city staff is great stewards of the city’s funds, he said.

He said the only issue Myers Ervin had with the committee was that it was not proposed in writing. He added none of the city’s ad hoc committees were created in writing but were an understanding of the council which he felt he complied with.

After the meeting, Myers Ervin said the clash happened because of a miscommunication, and added they had talked after the discussion.