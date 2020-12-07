Myers-Ervin will speak at chamber breakfast

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin will be the guest speaker on Feb. 26 at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s Winter Legislative Breakfast.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for business and community leaders to hear from Florence’s new mayor,” said Mike Miller, the chamber’s president. “We’ll hear about her vision for the city’s future and hopefully offer updates on projects and programs scheduled for the coming year.”

The breakfast is open to the community and area business leaders.

It will be held at the Florence Center at 3300 West Radio Drive in Florence. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m., and the program will begin at 7:50 a.m. Seating will be limited because of current state health and safety guidelines. Face coverings will be required for those attending.

Tickets can be reserved for $20 each, and special reserved tables of six are available for $175. For tickets or more information, call the chamber offices at 843-665-0515.