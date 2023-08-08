FLORENCE, S.C. —Troy Benjamin Bittner, 54, of Myrtle Beach, has pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

Evidence obtained in the investigation revealed that from November 2020 to December 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bittner was employed as a general manager at the Carolina Pines RV Resort in Conway, South Carolina. During that time, when it was not uncommon for guests to cancel reservations, he fraudulently generated $828,516.00 in customer refunds that were neither authorized nor requested by guests for completed reservations, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

After generating the fraudulent refunds, Bittner then wired the refunds to his personal financial accounts. In addition, on February 27, 2022, Bittner electronically filed with the IRS a 2021 Form 1040 in which he substantially understated his total income for calendar year 2021, resulting in a tax loss of $270,686.00.

Bittner faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000 or the greater of twice the gross gain or gross loss of the offense, restitution, and 3 years of supervision to follow the term of imprisonment. United States District Judge Joseph Dawson, III accepted the guilty plea and will sentence Bittner after receiving and reviewing a sentencing report prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was investigated by the United States Secret Service (USSS), United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Internal Revenue Service (IRS)-Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Hummel is prosecuting the case.