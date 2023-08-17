FLORENCE, S.C. — Kelly Brosky, 44, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl.

Evidence presented to the court showed that in 2021, agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began investigating a possible clandestine pill pressing operation out of Myrtle Beach after investigators determined that multiple pill press machines were sent to Brosky and her co-defendant’s home. Law enforcement conducted surveillance operations, which led to them executing a search warrant at the home on March 9, 2022.

Agents seized more than 6,000 pills, approximately $293,000 in cash, and other valuables. Financial records showed that Brosky and her co-conspirators transferred thousands of dollars in drug proceeds to and from their Cash App accounts.

Brosky faces a minimum term of 10 years and a maximum term of life in prison, a fine of $1 million and at least 5 years of court-ordered supervision after the service of imprisonment. United States District Judge Joseph Dawson, III, accepted the guilty plea and will sentence Brosky after receiving and reviewing a sentencing report prepared by the United States Probation Office.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Horry County Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Major is prosecuting the case.