Mystery Plant: A type of holly, but what type?

This particular species is widespread in the Southeast (not so much at high elevation) from Maryland to northern Florida, and then west to Texas and the Mississippi drainage to southern Illinois and Indiana. If you are a person who likes to go hiking, you have probably seen it, for it likes to grow in a variety of habitats, and doesn’t seem to be an ecological “specialist.” It is commonly seen on lower ground, especially within floodplains of rivers and creeks, but can occur in a variety of forest settings not associated with river drainages.

I’ve seen it most often a shrubby plant with lots of branches, sometimes becoming a small tree. However, I understand that the largest example in the USA (probably) is right here in central South Carolina, with a diameter of about 12 inches.

Remember your botany class? If you were paying attention, you will remember that holly species are what we call “dioecious” (meaning “2 houses”), in that male trees produce flowers (staminate) supplying pollen, and the flowers (pistillate) of female trees are the source of the fruits. (The practical side of this: if you want a holly tree that produces lots of pretty red berries, you’ll need to plant a female tree.)