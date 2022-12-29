 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
N.C. suspect found beaten behind Florence gas station

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A North Carolina man is listed in serious condition at a Florence are hospital after Florence County Sheriff's deputies found him with head wounds behind an East Palmetto Street gas station.

Florence County Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan said deputies responded at 5:08 p.m. and found the person "extremely beaten" with serious head trauma, according to a release from the agency.

"Investigation determined the victim was wanted out of North Carolina for domestic violence and kidnapping," Sullivan wrote in the release. "Florence County Investigators are following leads and working with North Carolina authorities to identify possible suspects."

