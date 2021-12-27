NAACP, ACLU: Florence County House Districts are gerrymandered

FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP and the ACLU has alleged that Florence County's new South Carolina House of Representative districts are gerrymandered.

The state NAACP conference and a plaintiff represented by the American Civil Liberties Union recently filed an amended complaint alleging that House Districts 59 and 101 have been "packed" with African American voters.

Packing, as used in redistricting terms, means incorporating a majority of voters likely to vote in opposition to the current party in charge, into one district. This ensures that the majority likely to vote for the opposition has some representation but not enough to stop the party in charge from doing what they want to do.

The NAACP and ACLU allege that race was the predominant factor in how these districts were divided.

Information provided in the amended complaint alleges that the percentage of African Americans of voting age is 60.8% in District 59 and 58.97% in District 101 but only 30.45% in District 60 and 25.6% in District 63.

House Districts 54 and 55 are also named in the amended complaint.