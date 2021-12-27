NAACP, ACLU: Florence County House Districts are gerrymandered

FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP and the ACLU has alleged that Florence County's new South Carolina House of Representative districts are gerrymandered.
The state NAACP conference and a plaintiff represented by the American Civil Liberties Union recently filed an amended complaint alleging that House Districts 59 and 101 have been "packed" with African American voters.
Packing, as used in redistricting terms, means incorporating a majority of voters likely to vote in opposition to the current party in charge, into one district. This ensures that the majority likely to vote for the opposition has some representation but not enough to stop the party in charge from doing what they want to do.
The NAACP and ACLU allege that race was the predominant factor in how these districts were divided.
Information provided in the amended complaint alleges that the percentage of African Americans of voting age is 60.8% in District 59 and 58.97% in District 101 but only 30.45% in District 60 and 25.6% in District 63.
House Districts 54 and 55 are also named in the amended complaint.
The NAACP allege that the African American voters in District 55 are cracked.
Cracked is a redistricting term used to describe the party in power dividing people likely to vote for the opposition into so many districts that the people's influence is diluted.
Information provided in the amended complaint alleges that District 55 has an African American voting percentage of 39.4% because it stretches from northeastern Marlboro through Dillon County to the western half of Loris.
The NAACP allege that District 55 could have had additional African American votes and been drawn more compactly if it incorporated areas from Districts 54 and 57.
There are several other areas of alleged gerrymandering included in the amended complaint including Orangeburg County, Richland County, Chester County and Anderson County.
The NAACP and ACLU allege there's no compelling governmental interest as to why these divisions were made and asks the court to declare the districts unconstitutional, halt any elections using the districts, require the General Assembly to redraw the districts by Feb. 15, 2022 and, if the General Assembly does not, order new redistricting plans.