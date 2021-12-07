 Skip to main content
NAACP asks Florence One Schools board to reconsider proposed code of conduct
NAACP asks Florence One Schools board to reconsider proposed code of conduct

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Branch of the NAACP is asking the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees to vote against the district's proposed conduct policy that would allow the expulsion of students for fighting. 

Jerry Keith Jr., president of the branch, said the proposed policy wouldn't make schools safer and would put students, especially African American students, at even greater risk of disciplinary sanctions. 

"We must keep our children and school staff safe but a zero tolerance policy will not make our schools safer," Keith said in a media advisory. "It [the policy] ignores the real causes of fights in our schools: not bad kids, but insufficient staff and the isolation and disruptions caused by COVID-19." 

Keith added that the Martina Tiku, an NAACP equal justice works fellow, and Joseph Schottenfield, assistant general counsel, had sent a letter to the board on Dec. 3. 

In the letter, Tiku and Schottenfield argue that the proposed policy violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964 because it affects African Americans and Hispanic students disproportionately, that the policy won't work and the district should implement a student-centered and preventative approach to preventing violence.

Keith added that the community is encouraged to attend Thursday's board of trustees meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. at the district office at 319 S. Dargan St. 

