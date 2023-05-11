FLORENCE, S.C. — Nancy Kincaid, a nurse working in the ambulatory surgery center at the MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, won the hospital’s Nurse of the Year award.

“She demonstrates excellence in nursing not just through her words, but through her actions,” said Costa Cockfield, the Florence division’s chief nursing officer. “She is a primary preceptor to our new nurses, has a strong work ethic and is the go-to resource for providing education.”

The Florence Division of MUSC Health announced the Nurse of the Year award and others at its 18th annual nursing recognition ceremony on Thursday. Nurses from across the hospital piled into a classroom on the second floor dressed in traditional white nurse’s outfits with hats.

Kincaid keeps busy in ways beyond just her normal duties, Cockfield said. At work, she serves on the Patient Engagement Council and is a member of the hospital’s Shared Governance and the CAUTI Reduction Team.

She is also active in her church by helping in the children’s church and nursery, Cockfield said.

“This is a labor of love which requires much commitment and time.” she said.

At home, Kincaid is a mother, wife and part-time caretaker of her mother, according to Cockfield.

“Despite what may be going on in her personal life, she comes to work faithfully and cares for her patients as if they are all that matter in that moment,” Cockfield said.

She said Kincaid is the “full package,” which is why she won this year’s Nurse of the Year award.

Nurses nominated for the Nurse of the Year award included:

Allison Bass

April Collins

Stephanie Collins

Cary Dowdy

Carolyn Evans

Crystal Fulgencio

Mary Ann Lougheed

Yessenia Marquez

Joanalyn Nobleza

Ethel Rouse

Steve Simon

Lydia Smith

Jermaine Sweeney

Other awards were also announced at the event.

The Physician Friend of Nursing of the Year was Dr. Charles Stonerock. Cockfield, who presented the award, said Stonerock is beloved by patients and their families and by the hospital’s staff.

“He has a consistently pleasant demeanor. He can be counted on to remain calm, patient focused and lead his team whether on the nursing units, procedural areas or his clinic,” she said.

Stonerock is evidently a Star Wars fan, as Cockfield’s speech was full of references. After he received the award, two nurses presented him with a small statue of a Star Wars character.

“He is a positive Force to work with,” she said.

Kim Owens won the hospital’s Advanced Practice Provider of the Year award.

The award was given by Jason Cox, the hospital’s chief operating officer, who said Owens has helped take care of employees who were sick with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

“Her expertise during this difficult time was very much needed and appreciated,” he said. “She has not wavered since that time, as she continues to provide care, compassion and dedication to the patients she serves.”

The Dr. Frank B Lee Sr. Unit of the Year award went to The Women’s Pavilion. Trish McLeod, the hospital’s assistant chief nursing officer, presented the award and said the unit was last year’s top performer.

The unit received international and national accolades over the past year, including the baby-friendly designation. The U.S. World News Report also recognized MUSC Health Florence Medical Center as a Best Hospital for Maternity Care, the only hospital in the state to receive the recognition.

Last fall, Natasha Anderson and Tallia Calomeris were recognized as two of the top 100 nurses in the state by Palmetto Gold. The two nurses were recognized again at the event.

The hospital’s Certified Nurse of the Year award went to Tina Williamson. The award was announced by director of surgical services Melissa Demars.

She said Williamson “exemplifies collaboration, expertise, advocacy, integrity, innovation, accountability and diversity.”

Lathrum Johnson, the director of the hospital’s fourth floor, announced the Rising Stars. These nurses “stand out from the moment they enter the profession.”

The 14 nurses who received the honor:

Eboni Coleman

Tina Fulton

Carley Sorensen Gibson

Trysten Herbert

Akenyiah Hickmon

Ruby Hunter

Dmitry Kochurov

Lauren Knight

Brittney Lee

Joanna Mitropoulos

Sabrina Newton

Bobby Sloan

Emily Smith

Candace Truett

The Nursing Leadership Champion award was given to Shannon Shaw, the nursing recruiter for MUSC Health Florence Division.

The director of The Women’s Pavilion, Catherine Godwin, announced the award and said Shaw gives everything she has to her job.

“They often give more than receive and return the next day and give even more,” Godwin said.

Beth Vlahavas, the director of the emergency department, announced Alisa Webb as the winner of the year’s Nursing Support Champion award.

Vlahavas said Webb has been with MUSC for over 20 years and was recently assigned duties and tasks beyond her normal responsibilities. Each time, she did her best to do what she was asked, Vlahavas said.

“This nominee’s approach to work and life mirrors the culture of MUSC Health,” she said.

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, who is a nurse, attended the ceremony and gave brief words of encouragement to the MUSC nurses.

“I believe that nurses can do anything,” Ervin said.

She also encouraged more nurses to get involved in government, saying nursing has given her unique skills that have served her well.

After her speech, Ervin read a proclamation from the Florence City Council recognizing May 6 to May 12 as National Nurses Week.

After the event, attendees were treated to a light lunch and other refreshments.