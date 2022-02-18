Nathalie Dupree to headline finale wine dinner at Florence Wine & Food Festival

Dupree will design the cocktail-hour hors-d’oeuvres menu, and meet and greet guests. Each of the dinner’s four seated courses will be cooked by chefs from Florence restaurants, including Cooper Thomas, executive chef of Victors in the Hotel Florence, and Ryan Dalton, executive chef of Town Hall.

“It’s going to be a great night. We’ve given each of the chefs a copy of Nathalie’s magnum opus, and tasked them with taking inspiration from it, but also giving their dishes their own Florence spin,” Ted Lee said. “And wherever possible, they’ll be using produce and proteins sourced from Pee Dee farms.”

Dupree is one of the South’s best-known culinarians and educators, having published 15 cookbooks that, combined, have sold nearly a million copies. For 10 years, she was the director of Rich’s Cooking School in Atlanta, and hosted more than 300 episodes of the PBS TV series ”New Southern Cooking with Nathalie Dupree,” which introduced viewers to her no-nonsense approach to ambitious Southern cooking as well has her wicked sense of humor, Kirven said. From 2004 to 2019, Dupree lived on Queen Street in Charleston, where her home became a hive of culinary production, whether she was writing articles or recording videos for the Post & Courier, hosting visiting culinarians from around the globe, or testing new recipes.