Nathalie Dupree to headline finale wine dinner at Florence Wine & Food Festival

FLORENCE, S.C. — On the evening of April 2, the lawn in front of the FMU Performing Arts Center will become the stage for a party that’s become a top food event on Florence’s spring calendar: the grand finale of the Florence Wine & Food Festival benefiting Help 4 Kids.
At this seated four-course feast prepared by Florence restaurant chefs, guests will experience the Pee Dee’s finest cooking talent and taste wines from the festival’s featured winery. This year, winemaker Guillaume Fabre from Clos Solène will be presenting five wines from his Paso Robles, California, estate, and according to festival director Tamara Kirven, there’s more in store.
“For the first time ever, we have an American culinary icon headlining The Final Pour dinner,” Kirven said. “It’s Nathalie Dupree, the chef Southern Living magazine called ‘The Queen of Southern Cuisine!’”
Kirven noted the idea to invite Dupree came from Matt Lee and Ted Lee, the Charleston-based cookbook authors serving as hosts of this year’s festival.
“We realized Nathalie’s James Beard Award-winning cookbook, ‘Mastering of the Art of Southern Cooking,’ would celebrate 10 years in print this year,” Matt Lee said. “She’s had such an impact on generations of Southern chefs and home cooks, we figured this was the perfect opportunity to acknowledge that.” Accordingly, the theme of the Final Pour & Feast is “Mastering the Art of Southern Cooking, Florence Style!”
Dupree will design the cocktail-hour hors-d’oeuvres menu, and meet and greet guests. Each of the dinner’s four seated courses will be cooked by chefs from Florence restaurants, including Cooper Thomas, executive chef of Victors in the Hotel Florence, and Ryan Dalton, executive chef of Town Hall.
“It’s going to be a great night. We’ve given each of the chefs a copy of Nathalie’s magnum opus, and tasked them with taking inspiration from it, but also giving their dishes their own Florence spin,” Ted Lee said. “And wherever possible, they’ll be using produce and proteins sourced from Pee Dee farms.”
Dupree is one of the South’s best-known culinarians and educators, having published 15 cookbooks that, combined, have sold nearly a million copies. For 10 years, she was the director of Rich’s Cooking School in Atlanta, and hosted more than 300 episodes of the PBS TV series ”New Southern Cooking with Nathalie Dupree,” which introduced viewers to her no-nonsense approach to ambitious Southern cooking as well has her wicked sense of humor, Kirven said. From 2004 to 2019, Dupree lived on Queen Street in Charleston, where her home became a hive of culinary production, whether she was writing articles or recording videos for the Post & Courier, hosting visiting culinarians from around the globe, or testing new recipes.
Dupree is no stranger to Florence, having visited numerous times while on book tour — most recently when she appeared at the Doctors Bruce & Lee Foundation Library’s Friends Author’s event in 2014.
Reached at her new home in Raleigh, North Carolina, Dupree said, “Jack and I are really looking forward to returning to Florence, seeing old friends and meeting new ones.”
Tickets to The Final Pour dinner are $125 per person and proceeds benefit Help 4 Kids Florence, a nonprofit 501©(3) program that provides food packs to elementary schools in Florence County to send home with children every Friday, providing them food for the weekend so that they return to school on Monday fed, rested, and ready to learn. A “Vintage”-level sponsorship of the festival ($1,000) includes four tickets to the Final Pour & Feast as well as four tickets to the Sip + Savor experience the previous night. Tickets to the Final Pour and to all festival events are available at florencewineandfood.com. If you’d like to become a sponsor of the 2022 Florence Wine & Food Festival, contact Tamara Kirven at flowineandfood@gmail.com or 843-615-1625.