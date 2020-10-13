National Action Network asks Lindsey Graham to apologize for 'You can go anywhere' statement

Then, Graham said the riots that followed Floyd's death are a war on police itself.

"Do I believe that our cops are systemically racist? No. Do I believe that South Carolina is a racist state? No," he said, according to Newsweek and Business Insider. "To young people of color, to young immigrants, this is a great state. The one thing I can say, without any doubt, you can be an African American and go to the Senate."

Graham referenced Scott and former Gov. Nikki Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants, who has also served as ambassador to the United Nations.

"You just have to share the values of our state," Graham continued according to Business Insider and Newsweek. "I am asking every African American out there, look at my record. I care about everybody, if you are a young African American, an immigrant, you can go anywhere in this state, you just need to be conservative, not liberal."

Rivers calls Graham's comments insensitive and adds that there is no constitutional requirement for African Americans to be conservative to travel anywhere.