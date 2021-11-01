National Adoption Month in SC highlights need for families for older youth (copy)

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Gov. Henry McMaster has proclaimed November as Adoption Month and the state will recognize Nov. 22 as Adoptions Day in South Carolina.

The day is set aside for day-long hearings in South Carolina’s Family Courts to finalize adoptions in four judicial circuits. Fifty-one (51) children are scheduled to be adopted by 42 family courts on that day in courthouses in Anderson, Charleston, Horry, and Sumter Counties.

As National Adoption Month begins, 168 children in the state’s foster care system are legally free for adoption and waiting for a permanent place to call home – a forever family. The South Carolina Department of Social Services reports that 118 of these youths are ages 10-17 and represent the agency’s greatest need of providing permanency to this population.

“Every child deserves to live and grow in a loving, caring, and supportive home,” said Michael Leach, DSS State Director. “We are grateful to those who take children in and make them part of their forever family. We also recognize the great need for families to adopt older youth, who often age out of the system before finding homes. Making these connections help them to become independent, productive adults.”