National Guard rededicates Florence armory

"Florence was lucky enough to be on that list about two years ago and got started," Jones said.

The building was originally dedicated in 1972 and the building, prior to the renovation, reflected the military of its age and not of this age.

"That's one of the issues we run into at any armory we renovate. Not a lot of females were in the military at that time," Jones said of the building prior to renovations. "They did an excellent job of creating a female latrine and showers off the drill hall floor and made a male and female latrine when you come in the front door and it has a single shower in it."

"I think it's brightened it up. The drill hall floor’s nice and clean," Jones said. "They did a good job with the latrines and female showers. The kitchen came out really great."

Jones said the unit got to keep its rifle range but put it to better use as a locker room.

"We go somewhere else for our ranges and always need someplace to keep our gear," he said.