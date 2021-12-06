National Guard rededicates Florence armory

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina National Guard Saturday afternoon celebrated the renovation of its Florence armory and rededicated the building in honor of one of their own who left his mark on the armory during his time of service and then some.
"They did a really good job. I'll tell you it was a little bit overdue," said Lt. Col Mike Jones, battalion commander for the 51st MP Battalion stationed there. "It took them a little longer than we anticipated for the renovation."
As part of the ceremony, the building was dedicated to retired SGM Roger Shelley, who served from 1984-2003 and who cared not only for the building but also trained well those who served under him, according to several speakers at the event who remembered him fondly.
His widow and other family members were on hand for the ceremony and were presented a S.C. House proclamation in Shelley’s honor.
"Things went really well. Everything I can tell turned out real nice," Jones said of the renovation.
"Congressman (Kent) Williams is here, the legislature has been very good to us for the last couple of years," Jones said. "They have voted on appropriations for us to be able to renovate a couple of armories a year. They're working their way through the state."
"Florence was lucky enough to be on that list about two years ago and got started," Jones said.
The building was originally dedicated in 1972 and the building, prior to the renovation, reflected the military of its age and not of this age.
"That's one of the issues we run into at any armory we renovate. Not a lot of females were in the military at that time," Jones said of the building prior to renovations. "They did an excellent job of creating a female latrine and showers off the drill hall floor and made a male and female latrine when you come in the front door and it has a single shower in it."
"I think it's brightened it up. The drill hall floor’s nice and clean," Jones said. "They did a good job with the latrines and female showers. The kitchen came out really great."
Jones said the unit got to keep its rifle range but put it to better use as a locker room.
"We go somewhere else for our ranges and always need someplace to keep our gear," he said.
The renovation in the armory is an endorsement of the building's importance in the state's plan and included a new generator that will allow it to serve a headquarters role in the event it was needed, said Capt. Jessica Donnelly with the Guard.
"Definitely a lot of money has gone into renovating this armory," Jones said of the approximately $3 million job.
