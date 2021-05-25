National Safe Boating week kicks off summer boating season

GEORGETOWN, S.C. -- National Safe Boating Week occurs every year in May to highlight and emphasize the need to use safe boating practices during the boating season and throughout the year.

National Safe Boating Week, promoted by boating safety organizations like the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), the Coast Guard, and the Coast Guard Auxiliary, to raise awareness and promote safe boating practices.

National Safe Boating Week is the annual kick-off of the Safe Boating Campaign, a global awareness effort that encourages boater to make the most of their boating adventure by being safe and responsible.

Operation Dry Water, the national boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign, is a year-round initiative to make the boating public aware of the risks associated with impaired boating, and to facilitate heightened enforcement of boating under the influence laws. Alcohol use continues to be the leading contributing factor in recreational boating accidents and fatalities.