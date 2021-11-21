Nativities galore on display at Florence's St. Ann Catholic Church

FLORENCE, S.C. — Nothing says Christmas quite like close to 100 nativity scenes gathered under one roof, surrounded by holiday crafts and baked goods for sale just in case any visitors wanted to make the holiday experience more personal.

The St. Ann’s Ladies Guild’s 11th Annual Come to the Manger exhibit returned Friday and Saturday after a two-year hiatus — 2019 for the construction of the church’s new parish hall and 2020 for the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year the exhibit featured a wide variety of traditional nativities, worldly nativities from the far reaches of the Earth, children’s nativities, quilted nativities, bar nativities and at least one giant-economy size nativity that is part of the church’s collection and considered the “official” nativity set.

This year’s exhibit included several personal collections, including 18 from Marianne and Jim Keenaghan, 14 from Bob and Sue Cox, a dozen from Fran and Mary Barcomb, another dozen from the Rev. Kathy Campbell and the church’s collection.

For information about next year’s display or to participate in it, call 843-661-5012.