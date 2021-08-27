Natural gas pipeline protest scheduled for Saturday

PAMPLICO, S.C. – A group led by the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League plans to stage a car caravan protest Saturday on Old River Road beginning at Mill Branch AME Church.

The protest is being held to stop Dominion Energy's construction of a 15-mile, 16-inch diameter natural gas pipeline between Old River Road and the Great Pee Dee River as the road runs from the southern part of the county to the northern part.

Information available on the Dominion website indicates that the company needs the new pipeline to meet current and future demand for its natural gas services in the eastern part of the state. The pipeline will run alongside an existing pipeline that will remain in service.

A flyer about the protest indicates that the proposed pipeline would pass through 27 wetlands and cross two tributaries of the Great Pee Dee River, which could cause damage to the ecosystems of the area.

According to a Dominion Energy fact sheet about the pipeline, the route was chosen to minimize environmental damage like tree clearing by running along the current pipeline route.