Naturally Divine specializes in hair and skin products with healing qualities

FLORENCE, S.C. – Naturally Divine Healing Products is located at 936 S. Irby St. in Florence. Owner DeAndra Rogers specializes in products for hair growth and regrowth, and skin care.

She has been in the business for approximately 4½ years but moved to her current location a year ago in November. Rogers works with a team of five employees.

“I got into studying herbalism about 12 years ago,” Rogers said. “I am self-taught.”

Rogers said she started to formulate her products to help her family and herself with skin and hair issues. The first was her famous charcoal soap.

“I started researching herbal formulations and mixing up products and first tested them on my family,” Rogers said. “I started in my kitchen.”

Rogers said she did this for roughly three years and initially gave out sample to friends. She introduced her products on Facebook.

“The sales started to pour in,” she said. “There was something the market was missing. What was missing was the ability of the product to heal.”

Rogers said her products are all-natural and have a healing quality about them.

