Naval & Maritime Museum debuts exhibit of fragile artifacts

"There are plenty of things in our storage that we could use," said museum curator Melissa Buchanan, who hand-picked the exhibited items.

The Fragile Collections exhibit's first iteration could "pretty much be called 'Melissa's favorites,'" she joked.

Every selection in the room has a story behind it, Buchanan said.

It's hard to say which of the artifacts will catch visitors' attention the most, Buchanan said.

Deep sea diving helmets displayed near the exhibit's entrance are sure to attract interest, she said.

And fans of Eleanor Roosevelt will note the champagne bottle fragment and celebratory ribbons the first lady used in the christening of the Yorktown. An enlarged black-and-white photo shows her posed with the as-yet-unbroken bottle and ribbons — an obvious match for the artifacts in the adjacent case.

Many of the items on display were donated, including an American flag that was flown aboard the USS Laffey during D-Day operations.

One wall features iconic World War II-era propaganda posters, a donation to Patriots Point from Charleston's Gibbes Museum of Art.