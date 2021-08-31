 Skip to main content
NCNW Florence Section announces health symposium
NCNW Florence Section announces health symposium

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence Section of the National Council of Negro Women will conduct a health symposium Thursday evening.

Speakers at the event, which will be conducted by Zoom, include Dr. Jocelyn A. Myers who specializes in diabetes, endocrinology and women's health, and Thommi Lawson, Ph.D., a licensed health counselor.

Modestine Samuel, president of the section, will also speak at the event.

For a link to the event email Modestine Samuel at modestinesamuel@gmail.com.

