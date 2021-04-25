Nearly 30% of SC residents are fully vaccinated from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of South Carolina residents who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19 is nearing 30%.

As of Friday, 1,205,191 state residents had completed the vaccination process of two Pfizer shots, two Moderna shots or one Johnson & Johnson shot, according to S.C. health officials. That’s a rate of 29.3%.

A total of 2,785,972 doses have been received in South Carolina. 1,675,256 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose.

On Sunday, 424 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 204 probable cases were reported in South Carolina, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC also reported 16 new confirmed deaths and one probable death.

In the Pee Dee, nine of 198 new confirmed coronavirus cases and four probable cases were reported in Florence County. No other county in the region reported more than three cases.

Darlington County reported three confirmed cases and four probable cases. Marlboro (2/3), Williamsburg (2/3) and Dillon (2/1) counties were next, followed by Marion County (1/0).

Florence, Marion and Marlboro counties each reported one confirmed death.