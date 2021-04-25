Nearly 30% of SC residents are fully vaccinated from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of South Carolina residents who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19 is nearing 30%.
As of Friday, 1,205,191 state residents had completed the vaccination process of two Pfizer shots, two Moderna shots or one Johnson & Johnson shot, according to S.C. health officials. That’s a rate of 29.3%.
A total of 2,785,972 doses have been received in South Carolina. 1,675,256 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose.
On Sunday, 424 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 204 probable cases were reported in South Carolina, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC also reported 16 new confirmed deaths and one probable death.
In the Pee Dee, nine of 198 new confirmed coronavirus cases and four probable cases were reported in Florence County. No other county in the region reported more than three cases.
Darlington County reported three confirmed cases and four probable cases. Marlboro (2/3), Williamsburg (2/3) and Dillon (2/1) counties were next, followed by Marion County (1/0).
Florence, Marion and Marlboro counties each reported one confirmed death.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 479,207 confirmed cases, 95,778 probable cases, 8,304 confirmed deaths and 1,126 probable deaths.
To date, 7,314,985 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 15,833 people were tested Friday. The positivity rate was 3.9%.
Of the 11,326 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,652 are occupied (76.39%). Of those, 506 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (5.85%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.