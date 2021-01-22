Nearly 300 people have already voted in the Florence City Council elections

FLORENCE, S.C. — Nearly 300 people have already voted in one of two Florence City Council special elections to be held next Tuesday.

David Alford, director of the Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, said that as of 2 p.m. Friday afternoon 144 in-person ballots had been cast in the District 1 Democratic primary and 100 in-person ballots had been cast in the District 3 Republican primary.

The District 1 Democratic primary is being contested by five people: James "Big Man" Kennedy, Joey McMillan, Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, LaShonda Nesmith Jackson and Jermaine C. Nowline.

The winner of the primary and any needed runoffs will face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election.

The District 3 Republican primary is being contested by four men: Bryan Braddock, Robby Hill, John Sweeney and Glynn F. Willis.

There are no Democrats registered, so it is very likely that the winner of the primary and any needed runoffs will be the general election winner of the seat.

Alford said 45 ballots had been returned by mail.