 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nearly 300 people have already voted in the Florence City Council elections
0 comments

Nearly 300 people have already voted in the Florence City Council elections

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Nearly 300 people have already voted in one of two Florence City Council special elections to be held next Tuesday. 

David Alford, director of the Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, said that as of 2 p.m. Friday afternoon 144 in-person ballots had been cast in the District 1 Democratic primary and 100 in-person ballots had been cast in the District 3 Republican primary.

The District 1 Democratic primary is being contested by five people: James "Big Man" Kennedy, Joey McMillan, Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, LaShonda Nesmith Jackson and Jermaine C. Nowline. 

The winner of the primary and any needed runoffs will face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election. 

The District 3 Republican primary is being contested by four men: Bryan Braddock, Robby Hill, John Sweeney and Glynn F. Willis.  

There are no Democrats registered, so it is very likely that the winner of the primary and any needed runoffs will be the general election winner of the seat. 

Alford said 45 ballots had been returned by mail. 

State law prohibits the opening of mailed absentee ballots before election day, thus, it would be difficult to determine how many of the ballots have been cast in each race. 

Using the same ratio of in person ballots cast for the mailed in ballots (144 Democratic ballots divided by the total number of ballots, 244) would indicate that 27 mailed in ballots have been cast in the Democratic primary and 18 mailed in ballots have been cast in the Republican primary. 

Alford also added that the election office at 219 Third Loop Road would be open for in-person absentee balloting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cops outnumber protesters during SC Statehouse rally
Local News

Cops outnumber protesters during SC Statehouse rally

COLUMBIA, S.C. – With dozens of police officers keeping watch, approximately 25 people gathered Sunday at the South Carolina Statehouse for a peaceful rally that covered topics ranging from military veteran suicides to the banning of conservative commentators on social media.

Lindsey Graham says he respects Tom Rice but disagrees with his impeachment vote
Local News

Lindsey Graham says he respects Tom Rice but disagrees with his impeachment vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says he respects Congressman Tom Rice but disagrees with Rice's decision to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Graham spoke about Rice during a virtual press call for South Carolina media held Friday morning. After an opening statement, he was asked about Rice's decision by a reporter from The State. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert