Nearly 70% of Wilson High School students attending class virtually

FLORENCE, S.C. — It is difficult for passersby to know if Wilson High School is holding class or not.

The parking lots, normally filled with the cars of students, teachers, administrators and other faculty members, are mostly empty.

The halls are most likely mostly quiet and the classrooms most likely nowhere near full.

Recent data provided by Florence One Schools indicates that 390 students, 31.33% of the enrolled student body, are attending on alternating days. The remainder, 855, or 68.67%, are attending virtually.

Florence One Schools announced in August that it would be providing students two options to attend classes during the 2020-21 academic year: in person on alternating days or totally virtually.

All three of the schools with the highest percentage of students attending school virtually are in the Wilson High School feeder system.

Just over 27% of the students enrolled at Williams Middle School are attending class in person. There currently 758 students enrolled at Williams Middle School. Of those students, 205, or 27.04%, are attending in person. The remaining 553 students, 72.96%, are attending virtually.