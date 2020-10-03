Nearly 70% of Wilson High School students attending class virtually

FLORENCE, S.C. — It is difficult for passersby to know if Wilson High School is holding class or not.
The parking lots, normally filled with the cars of students, teachers, administrators and other faculty members, are mostly empty.
The halls are most likely mostly quiet and the classrooms most likely nowhere near full.
Recent data provided by Florence One Schools indicates that 390 students, 31.33% of the enrolled student body, are attending on alternating days. The remainder, 855, or 68.67%, are attending virtually.
Florence One Schools announced in August that it would be providing students two options to attend classes during the 2020-21 academic year: in person on alternating days or totally virtually.
All three of the schools with the highest percentage of students attending school virtually are in the Wilson High School feeder system.
Just over 27% of the students enrolled at Williams Middle School are attending class in person. There currently 758 students enrolled at Williams Middle School. Of those students, 205, or 27.04%, are attending in person. The remaining 553 students, 72.96%, are attending virtually.
Henry Timrod Elementary, also part of the Wilson feeder system, was the only other school in the district to have less than 40% of its students attending in person. Of the 384 students enrolled, 139, or 36.2%, are attending on alternating days and 245, or 63.8%, are attending totally virtually.
Dr. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, told the district's board of trustees that around 70% of the students enrolled in the virtual-only option offered by the district were African American.
Wilson served as the school for African Americans during the days of segregation and is still 65.22% African American, according to enrollment data from the South Carolina Department of Education.
The student population of Williams Middle School is 63.17% African American and the student population of Henry Timrod is 59.51% African American.
African Americans have been affected by COVID-19 at a higher rate than the percentage of the population they make up. African Americans constitute about 41.6% of the county population according to 2010 Census data but are 47.6% of the COVID-19 related deaths in Florence County. Nationally, data produced in August by the Centers for Disease Control indicates that African Americans are 2.6 times more likely to test positive for the virus, 4.7% more likely to be hospitalized, and 2.1% more likely to die with the virus.
Florence One Schools recently provided the Morning News with a breakdown of the enrollment numbers at each school and how many of the students at each school are attending in person on alternating days and how many students are attending school completely virtually.
Overall, 50.39% of the students enrolled in Florence One Schools are attending on alternating days and 49.61% are attending virtually.
Savannah Grove Elementary was just over 40% of enrolled students attending on alternating days.
Other schools with more students attending virtually than in person were Greenwood, North Vista, Wallace Gregg, and Lester elementary schools.
All of these schools, with the exceptions of Savannah Grove and Greenwood are located in north Florence, east Florence, or presumably in the area served by Wilson High School.
African Americans are the majority in each of these schools. The most recent enrollment data available from the South Carolina Department of Education indicates that each of them are majority African American. Savannah Grove is 66.28% African American, Greenwood is 58.77% African American, North Vista is 91.76% African American, Wallace Gregg is 55.04% African American, and Lester is 66.28% African American.
Royall Elementary School, located near downtown Florence, had the highest percentage of enrolled students attending on alternating days. Of the 554 students enrolled, 341, or 61.55%, are attending on alternating days. The remaining 213 students, or 38.45% of the student body, are attending virtually.
McLaurin and Carver had just below 60% of their enrolled students attending on alternating days.
South Florence and West Florence high schools, Southside, John W. Moore and Henry L. Sneed middle schools, and Delmae, Briggs, Lucy T. Davis, and Dewey L. Carter elementary schools all had more than 50% of students enrolled for in person instruction on alternating days.
All of these schools have minorities of African Americans between 40.27% and 49.45% of the student bodies.
All of these schools are located west or south of Florence, in the areas served by South or West Florence high schools.
