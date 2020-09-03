Nehru joins McLeod Oncology and Hematology Associates

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Dr. Vijeyaluxmy “Viji” Nehru has jointed the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research.
Nehru joins Dr. Rajesh Bajaj, Dr. Michael Pavy, Dr, Sreenivas Rao, Dr. Jamie Smith, Dr. Karim Tazi and Dr. Ravneet Bajwa in serving patients at McLeod Oncology and Hematology Associates, a division of McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Nehru, a native of Sri Lanka, comes to McLeod following the completion of her fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at the University of Illinois at Chicago. She received her medical degree in 2013 from Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica, and completed her internal medicine residency in 2016 at Staten Island University Hospital in Staten Island, New York.
As a medical oncologist and hematologist, Nehru provides care for the full spectrum of cancer diagnoses using chemotherapy, targeted and biological therapy. Areas of special interest include hematologic malignancies and oncology research.
“It is an exciting time in the field of oncology and hematology,” said Nehru. “We have the opportunity to make a difference in our patients’ lives and give them hope. I am also very interested in clinical trials and look forward to being involved in the McLeod Cancer Research department.”
For information about scheduling appointments with Nehru, call 843-777-7951. McLeod Oncology and Hematology Associates is in Suite 201 of the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research, 401 E. Cheves St. in Florence.
