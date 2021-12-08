Nell Folkens named 2021 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – Nell Folkens of Folkens Real Estate has been named the 2021 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year.

Keon Aldrich, the 2020 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year, presented Folkens with the award at the Pee Dee Realtor Association's annual induction ceremony and awards dinner held Tuesday evening at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College.

Folkens lightly shook her head several times as Aldrich introduced her and then raised a napkin to her face to remove tears from her eyes. Her family arrived and walked up to meet her at the podium.

"I'm shocked and I'm honored and I'm very blessed," Folkens said. She thanked her family for coming to the ceremony. "Thank you so much. I really appreciate it. It's been an honor for me to serve this great association. And we're leaving in good hands as I roll off the board this year."

Other awards presented at the ceremony included Rookie of the Year to Scott Earp of eXp Realty Crosson & Company, Industry Partner of the Year to Kelly Schafer of Movement Mortgage and Good Neighbor of the Year to Dotty O'Neal of Coldwell Banker McMillan and Company.