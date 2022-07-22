NESA honors King at executive committee meeting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County Economic Development’s Executive Director Joe W. King was honored for his 18 years of service during the North Eastern Strategic Alliance’s (NESA) quarterly Executive Committee meeting July 8.

“We are so pleased to be able to honor Mr. King with these resolutions for the many impacts that he has had, not only in Florence County, but in all of the surrounding areas,” former S.C. Lt. Governor and NESA Executive Committee Chairman Yancey McGill said. “Joe has contributed to the Florence County community as a longtime councilman chair, administrator, and economic development director. His accomplishments during that time are too many to count, but are very well documented. We wish him the best in his retirement.”

King announced his retirement as executive director at the end of June.

During the meeting, King was recognized with resolutions from the South Carolina Senate, the S.C. House of Representatives, and the NESA Executive Committee to honor his time of service to the Florence County community.

“It was an honor to present Mr. Joe King concurrent resolutions from the S.C. Senate and the S.C. House of Representatives recognizing his many years of success and service in his exemplary economic development efforts for Florence County, the Pee Dee Region and the great State of South Carolina,” S.C. Representative Roger Kirby said. “Joe has made incredible contributions to the growth and development of our area over his stellar career as Florence County Economic Development Director. The members of the South Carolina General Assembly congratulate Joe King and thank him wholeheartedly for his tireless work for Florence County and for our state. Best wishes to Joe for continued success and happiness as he begins this new chapter in his life.”

The resolutions noted several companies that either expanded their operations or broke ground in Florence County during King’s tenure including ABB, Assurant, Charles Ingram Lumber, GE Healthcare, Honda Manufacturing of South Carolina, International Knife and Saw, Niagara, Otis, Patheon, Pepsi, QVC, Roche, Ruiz Foods, Steel Fab, Thermo Fisher, and Wellman Plastics.

These companies invested more than $2.5 billion in new capital investment and created more than 12,000 jobs in Florence County, according to the resolution.

“Joe King has been an advocate and exemplary public servant for Florence County,” S.C. Senator and NESA Executive Committee member Kent Williams said. “Under his leadership, countless new businesses chose to make Florence County their home. It was an honor to present him with the Senate Resolution upon his retirement and his service and dedication will not be forgotten.”

Williams added, “There is no place you can go in Florence County and not see the fingerprint of Joe King and his fingerprint will always be part of Florence County.”

King has served the Florence County community in many roles over the years. In 1988, he was elected to Florence County Council where he served for 10 years, seven as chair. Following his time on the council, he took the position as Florence County administrator for six years and then landed in his latest role as executive director with Florence County Economic Development.