NESA honors longtime executive committee board members

FLORENCE, S.C. — The North Eastern Strategic Alliance (NESA) Friday honored three of the organization’s longtime Executive Committee members during a ceremony held at Francis Marion University.

The honorees were recently retired Coastal Carolina University President David DeCenzo, former S.C. Rep. Douglas Jennings Jr. and the late Florence businessman and philanthropist Fred DuBard.

“The NESA Executive Committee and the region as a whole, for that matter, have been so blessed to have these three distinguished gentleman representing us,” said former S.C. Lt. Governor and NESA Executive Committee Chairman Yancey McGill. “Their love for this region of our great state is evident by the dedication in helping to prepare our area to compete for quality jobs and investment. We could not have done a fraction of the work we have accomplished as an organization without their commitment to NESA’s core values.”

DeCenzo was appointed to the executive committee after being named president of Coastal Carolina University in 2007. During his time on the board, he served as a member of NESA’s grant and personal committees.