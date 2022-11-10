NeSmith-Jackson calls her election a win for community

FLORENCE, S.C. — LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson called her election as the District 1 Florence City Council representative a win for the community.

NeSmith-Jackson captured the District 1 City Council seat with 54% of the 2,661 ballots cast in Tuesday’s general election. Her opponent, Joey McMillan, had 46% of the votes.

Election results are unofficial until certified by the Florence County Election Commission later this week.

“This wasn’t my win,” NeSmith-Jackson said, “This win was for the community. The community won. Yes, my name was on the ballot, and I ran, but this was all for the community. I am so ecstatic and so appreciative.”

NeSmith-Jackson said she is proud the community went to the polls and voted in the general election. She emphasized that nothing compares to direct voter contact.

“I don’t care how many billboards, how many signs or how many ads you buy,” she said. “Nothing compares to direct voter contact. We had grassroot efforts and made sure we listened to everyone’s concerns,” she said.

NeSmith-Jackson’s primary concern is to make sure her constituents’ voices are heard. NeSmith-Jackson said she has been running for various offices since 2016 when former councilman Ed Robinson died.

“I have been diligent and persistent,” she said. “Even when I didn’t win, I was still active and still on a mission for my community. I made sure to get out there and work. The hard work has truly paid off. It wasn’t for me last year, but this is my year, and I am ready to serve my people.”

NeSmith-Jackson will replace William Schofield on the Florence City Council. Schofield didn’t seek reelection. He ran for Florence County Council District 8 and defeated incumbent Frank J. “Buddy” Brand in the Republican primary. Schofield was unopposed in the general election.

NeSmith-Jackson was born and raised in Florence. She graduated from Wilson High School. She founded NeSmith Insurance Agency and a political consultant company – GOTV (Get Out to Vote) Consulting. She also is a certified champion influence coach and curriculum facilitator.

NeSmith-Jackson also founded a nonprofit called Embrace that helps youth succeed by partnering with other nonprofits, schools, and police departments to provide necessary resources. She also supports and partners with the Harvest Hope Food Bank to make sure senior citizens and children have access to fruits and vegetables.

McMillan said he did everything he could do and was satisfied with the results — win or lose.

“I appreciate all of my supporters and everyone who has helped me with my campaign,” he said. “That’s just the way the cookie has crumbled.”

McMillan said NeSmith-Jackson has done a lot for the community and ran a good campaign.

McMillan was born and raised in Florence. He is owner/operator of Coldwell Banker/McMillan and Associates. He also runs Seaboard McMillan, a commercial real estate company, and The Blanton Co., a property management company in Florence.

McMillan is chairman of the board of the Florence County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse. He has been chairman of the board of the Realtors Association of the Greater Pee Dee. He also has been president of the Florence Kiwanis Club and a deacon at First Presbyterian Church.