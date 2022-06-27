NeSmith-Jackson, Wilson face off in Tuesday's runoff

FLORENCE — LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson and Isaac “Gin” Wilson will be battling for the Democratic nomination in Tuesday’s runoff for City Council District 1 seat.

The winner will face Republican Joey McMillan in the November general election.

The Morning News sat down with both NeSmith Jackson and Wilson to discuss their plans for the District 1 and the city of Florence.

Q: What are your priorities if you are elected for your district and the City in 2023?

NeSmith-Jackson: My priorities for my district is ensuring they have access to the proper tools and resources. We want to make sure gun violence ceases. We want to make sure we don’t put a band-aid on our solutions in our communities. For the city, we want to be able to move our city forward. We want to be able to ensure we have proper lighting, safety for our seniors and our youth, small business development and support. That is how we move our city forward.

Wilson: The first thing on the table is to combat gun violence. We have got to bring the stakeholders to the table and that’s parents, teens, the school district, and law enforcement. You can’t solve a problem without having those stakeholders at the table. So much of the violence going on in our community is with school-aged children and we need to bring them to the table to see what we can do to better their lives so they will put down the guns and pick up other things like hobbies, different jobs, and different studies of that nature. That is the first thing we want to combat. The second thing we want to combat is to stop people from having flooded yards from storm drainage. That seems to be a problem around the city and it is not just a district problem. Of course we are tackling the beautification of our neighborhoods. What we do to one side of town, we should definitely do to the other. There should not be a reason why the more affluent neighborhoods are beautiful and their streets are nice and when you go to the other side of town, where we have low-income individuals, where those sidewalks and those streets are looking like trash and desolate. We have to be symmetric to the city. Those are my three priorities.

Q: Interest rates are increasing, apartment and home rents are also increasing. What can be done to make housing affordable for everyday people?

Wilson: With everything increasing, it is definitely a federal issue and not something local. It drives the market for our local individuals. What can be done is something that we have talked about all along. We can take our money and fix up these abandoned houses and fix up these houses that have been sitting for years and make them affordable to our renters. Everything doesn’t have to be new brick and mortar. We can actually make homes that are affordable and brand new for homebuyers and renters. The city has that program. If there is any house within the city limits that you wish to buy. It can be an older model home, it can be something new, if it is available on the market and just sitting and you know the owner, you can go into the city’s program and make that happen. Many people don’t know that. We have to do a better job of getting those resources out. I think that is an avenue we need to travel because things are so high right now. That’s the only thing we can really do at this point. With the interest rates increasing and everything going high because of inflation and soon to be recession. That’s all we can do when it comes to that.

NeSmith-Jackson: I have already been doing it. I brought SC Stay Plus (South Carolina’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program) here which attacked the problem with renters not being able to afford backed rents when they have their eviction stay on here. Once it got lifted, so many people were eligible to be evicted from their homes. We brought the program here to ensure that does not happen. Also with our homeowners, to ensure that our homeowners who need help had a place to turn. SC Stay Plus brought a new program and we partnered with them. They came and gave our homeowners relief as well. I am working on the problems and I will continue to work on the solutions for our communities.

Q. Why should District 1 voters cast their ballot for you instead of your opponent?

NeSmith-Jackson: It’s easy. I am the most qualified. I am politically proven and people purposed. I am intentional. I am here to serve. I am the voice for the voiceless. You call me now for your problems and I am helping with your solutions. You cannot find a more experienced and qualified person than LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson.

Wilson: They should cast their ballots for me because I have been in the community working all along. I am sure my opponent will tell you she has been there and she has. Everybody does not have to be seen when they are doing work. I see a lot of people everyday and it looks like they are doing work, but not really doing anything. We can all solve different problems in different ways. I have been at the tables, I have been at the meetings, and I have made sure that we have gotten our fair share. I have been the same guy that you have called on in your neighborhood when your child has had a problem with bullying and suicide, I have been at your call when your children were misbehaving in the neighborhood and needed a mentor, I have been at your call when you said there were no programs and events for your children. I created one and now we are in our fourth year with the Youth’s Symposium. I have given back and have shown homage to those who might not necessarily get to do with the evening distinction and giving back to our communities. We have been there in the trenches. We have been there when things were good and we have been there when things were bad. We also have partnerships across the state and across this country. Those are the partnerships we need in order to bring those monies and bring those resources back to the City of Florence. We can work to make Florence what it can be and follow the City’s motto of moving Florence forward. Moving the city forward in a way that everyone can have a fair share at living a good life.

