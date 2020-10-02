New Alpha Community Development Corporation announces get out the vote campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Florence-based faith organization launched a get-out-the-vote campaign Friday afternoon in Columbia.
New Alpha Community Development Corporation, in partnership with Carolina For All and other faith-based and community organizations, held a news conference Friday afternoon at the South Carolina Election Commission office in Columbia to announce the campaign.
New Alpha executive director Leo Woodberry said the Nov. 3 general election is one of the most controversial and complicated elections in the history of the country.
"Due to the COVID pandemic and literally millions of people sheltering in place, many citizens are feeling reluctant to go to the polls,' Woodberry said. "The added potential of a climate crisis and its impacts during the fiery destruction in the west to the tropical storms and hurricanes in the south, they also create obstacles to people who want to cast their votes.
"That is why New Alpha Community Development Corporation along with its many partners are calling for a campaign to move missives of people in South Carolina to the polls on the first day of early voting, the day on which the Souls to the Polls will begin and the day on which early voting starts is Monday, October 5, 2020.
"By going to the poll in vehicles ensures that voters will be able to social distance, wear their masks and gloves, and engage in curb side voting if necessary."
Woodberry added that the group of organizations is asking people to gather at preselected locations in the state and, exactly at noon Monday, head to their local election commission to cast a ballot in the race.
"Our purpose is to create momentum, excitement, and encouragement to many who are frightened, disillusioned, and uncertain about they may be able to cast their vote," Woodberry continued. "Thus far the southeast has not experienced the full impact of the hurricane season. The hurricane season runs officially begins in June and ends in late November. The US national atmospheric and oceanic administration predicted 19 storms this hurricane season. Thus far have had 23 named storms and hurricanes so we are asking people to vote early and avoid the risk of encountering a potential tropical storm, flooding, or hurricane that may deter them from casting their vote.
"So, we are asking everyone who is hearing about the Souls To The Polls Campaign to speak to their neighbors, family, congregant, and coworkers to join us on October 5. The word democracy in Greek to rule of the people and the only way that the people’s voice is heard, and their power exerted is by voting from October 5 to November 3. Vote Your Power."
For more information about the campaign, visit newalphacdc.com.
