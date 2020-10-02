New Alpha Community Development Corporation announces get out the vote campaign

Woodberry added that the group of organizations is asking people to gather at preselected locations in the state and, exactly at noon Monday, head to their local election commission to cast a ballot in the race.

"Our purpose is to create momentum, excitement, and encouragement to many who are frightened, disillusioned, and uncertain about they may be able to cast their vote," Woodberry continued. "Thus far the southeast has not experienced the full impact of the hurricane season. The hurricane season runs officially begins in June and ends in late November. The US national atmospheric and oceanic administration predicted 19 storms this hurricane season. Thus far have had 23 named storms and hurricanes so we are asking people to vote early and avoid the risk of encountering a potential tropical storm, flooding, or hurricane that may deter them from casting their vote.

"So, we are asking everyone who is hearing about the Souls To The Polls Campaign to speak to their neighbors, family, congregant, and coworkers to join us on October 5. The word democracy in Greek to rule of the people and the only way that the people’s voice is heard, and their power exerted is by voting from October 5 to November 3. Vote Your Power."

For more information about the campaign, visit newalphacdc.com.

