New armored vehicle shielded Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye and SWAT team from harm

The situation on Hicks Road was the third time the Bearcat had been deployed.

Smith used the situation to illustrate to the county how effective the vehicle could be after speaking with Joye and his chief deputy, Josh Sullivan, early Thursday morning.

Smith said that the man set the home on fire — the fire was later extinguished by South Lynches firefighters — and when deputies arrived they were met with gunshots.

Joye said Tuesday afternoon that when the vehicle arrived at the Hicks Road scene Wednesday evening, he was able to look out the window and see the man carrying a rifle.

Smith said later that the man was firing randomly at deputies.

As Joye called out the location of the man and that he had a rifle, the man reportedly shot at the vehicle.

There were two bullet strikes on one of the windows of the vehicle.

Joye was sitting at that window when the bullets were repelled by the armor plating of the vehicle.

Officers also placed the Bearcat between the man's home and a nearby church to prevent stray bullets from hitting worshippers attending the church's Wednesday night service.