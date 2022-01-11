 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Beginning Health and Wellness Center celebrates new location
Ribbon Cutting

Dr. Diane Chapman cuts the ribbon for A New Beginning Health and Wellness Center on Celebration Boulevard in Florence.

 Morning News Staff Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. — A New Beginning Health and Wellness Center on Monday celebrated its relocation with a Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.

The center offers a variety of services for its customers.

“I study a lot of blood cells to determine what might indicate nutritional insufficiencies, make nutritional suggestions,” said Dr. Diane Chapman, a microscopist.

The center also offers ionize detoxes that pull toxins from the body through the feet, body sculpting, medical massages and nutritional products.

The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at 843-621-0194. It is at 1354 Celebration Blvd., Florence.

