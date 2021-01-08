New cafe opening on Dargan Street on Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. — A new restaurant opens Monday on Dargan Street. LilJazZi` Cafe is coming to downtown, serving breakfast and lunch.

The location of the new café is 163 N. Dargan St.

Owner Andrena Mullins also operates a café by the same name at the Florence Regional Airport that is temporarily closed during COVID due to the lack of traffic at the airport. She said she doesn’t intend to open that back up until flights pick up.

Mullins, who worked for 16 years at Target before going into the restaurant business in March of 2017, said she closed the airport café in October and “couldn’t sit and do nothing.” She said the opportunity presented itself to open this new location, and she jumped on it.

“I don’t mind cooking,” Mullins said. “But if you had told me four years ago I’d own a restaurant (in downtown Florence) I would have said no way.”

Mullins said she also owns a vending company called Healthy Choice Vending Company, which she started in 2014. Mullins said she serves the city of Florence and the city of Lake City through her vending company. She said that was her first venture into food service.