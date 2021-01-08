New cafe opening on Dargan Street on Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. — A new restaurant opens Monday on Dargan Street. LilJazZi` Cafe is coming to downtown, serving breakfast and lunch.
The location of the new café is 163 N. Dargan St.
Owner Andrena Mullins also operates a café by the same name at the Florence Regional Airport that is temporarily closed during COVID due to the lack of traffic at the airport. She said she doesn’t intend to open that back up until flights pick up.
Mullins, who worked for 16 years at Target before going into the restaurant business in March of 2017, said she closed the airport café in October and “couldn’t sit and do nothing.” She said the opportunity presented itself to open this new location, and she jumped on it.
“I don’t mind cooking,” Mullins said. “But if you had told me four years ago I’d own a restaurant (in downtown Florence) I would have said no way.”
Mullins said she also owns a vending company called Healthy Choice Vending Company, which she started in 2014. Mullins said she serves the city of Florence and the city of Lake City through her vending company. She said that was her first venture into food service.
The café on Dargan Street will offer a variety of breakfast foods including French toast, grits bowl, biscuit and gravy and build an omelet, along with breakfast sandwiches. For lunch, there will be sandwiches, salads, burgers, hot dogs and other lunch fare. There is also a kids menu and a variety of coffee drinks, smoothies and other beverages.
Mullins said she will separate her restaurant from others with exceptional service and great-tasting food.
The atmosphere is family-friendly where people can lounge, watch television and look out the windows while they eat. She has seating capacity for 43.
She is working with a staff of seven.
“I am nervous, but I am excited to be opening up,” Mullins said.
Mullins said she and her family have been passing out flyers announcing the café’s opening, and she has received positive encouragement from the community. She said downtown business neighbors have been very welcoming, too.
Mullins’ inspiration to name the restaurant LilJazZi’s was her three daughters Lily, 10, Jazmine, 16 and Zion, 12. Her husband, David Mullins, is a branch manager at First Reliance bank.
Café hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The café will be closed on Sunday.
Mullins said she is observing CDC guidelines, spacing tables for social distancing, requiring masks and increasing sanitizing efforts.
LilJazZi's Café inside the Florence Regional Airport is located at 2100 Terminal Drive.