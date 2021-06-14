 Skip to main content
New CEO at MUSC Health-Florence speaks to Rotary Club
New CEO at MUSC Health-Florence speaks to Rotary Club

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Rotary Club welcomed Julian “Jay” Hinesley, the new chief executive officer of the MUSC Health-Florence Division, to its meeting Monday at Victors as the guest speaker.

Hinesley came to Florence from Vanderbilt Health, where he served as CEO of Vanderbilt’s Wilson County Hospital.

Hinesley and his wife have three young children. He said his wife is from South Carolina and has ties to the Florence area. He said they are excited to return to South Carolina.

Hinesley received his master’s in health administration from MUSC and began his career at Roper St. Francis in Charleston.

He said MUSC Health owns and operates eight hospitals situated in Charleston, Chester, Florence, Lancaster and Marion counties and welcomed Williamsburg Regional Hospital and Lake City Community Hospital to the MUSC Healthy family with a virtual groundbreaking on Jan. 5, 2021 due to COVID-19. The new facility will feature 25 licensed beds, full operating and diagnostic services, a 16-bay emergency department and the latest capabilities in telehealth. Construction is scheduled for completion in January 2023.

There are more than 17,000 MUSC team members, he said.

Hinesley said MUSC Health has been nationally recognized as a member of the Leapfrog Group.

He said MUSC brings specialty services to the area.

He said MUSC Health-Florence brings advanced stroke care closer to home with ICU neuro-critical care, thrombectomy, a life-saving neuroendovascular procedure; and with 24/7/365 NSICU supported by MUSC Charleston.

Hinesley touched on MUSC Health’s progress with COVID vaccines. As of June 1, MUSC Health has administered more than 255,000 COVID-19 vaccines. It also has the Vax Bus Tour that partners with local businesses to get people vaccinated.

He listed some of the ways the hospital is involved with the community and community outreach: The School Foundation, Dancing for Our Future Stars; RedWolves, exclusive health care sponsor; Florence After Five; and Back the Vax.

