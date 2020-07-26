FLORENCE, S.C. − The Salvation Army Florence Corps welcomed new commanders in June.
Capt. Tim Scott and Maj. Melissa Scott previously commanded in Georgetown and have been in Florence long enough to have surveyed their service area, preach a couple of services and preside over their advisory board's first mostly in-person (though socially distanced) meeting.
Their congregation is also back in the sanctuary, though with social distancing and many other changes.
"We are thrilled to be off the hurricane coast and back to the flood zone. It's a huge move," the captain said.
The Florence Corps served as the staging area for disaster response to the floods the Pee Dee has suffered in the past five years.
The couple, married now for five years, both grew up in the Army but took different paths to get where they are now.
"We've known each other since we were 14," Tim said. "I grew up in the Army as well. When we should have gone into the seminary, she did and I did not."
"My parents were officers, so I was like born into it. The Army was in my blood, I guess you would say," Melissa said. "When I felt God's call at an early age, I didn't run."
"I was in the other Army, the U.S. Army," Tim Scott said. "I did a stint as an investigator for insurance claims, did some construction and then came back to what I should have been doing all along. I came back and finally answered God's call on my life.
"Her husband passed away, and I got divorced, and God is gracious and allowed us to reconnect after all these years," Tim Scott said.
Between them they have four adult children, and he has three grandchildren, they said.
In Florence, the couple will oversee their Salvationist congregation, two Florence Family Stores, social services offices in Florence and Hartsville, a homeless shelter and the Army's role in the Florence Mayor's Coalition on Homelessness.
"I hope we can get the stores cosmetically looking a little better and just to be able to make the money they need to make to further the programs that need to be happening," the major said.
Sales at the stores fund the Army's shelters and social services work where it helps people with rent, utilities, food and other basic needs.
And then there is the current COVID-19 pandemic.
"I hope this corona goes away so that we can get the church programs back running," she said. "Get the youth programs going, the women's programs, the men's programs, do more in the shelter."
"I hope we can minister to people through the coronavirus to get people to understand that God is in there as well," he said. "Not quite sure how it all fits together, but God still loves them, and He's in the coronavirus as well."
Tim said the children in the congregation have missed a summer of camps, and the important part of their congregation is the people and the relationships between them and the call upon Salvationists to be out helping in the community.
"As a congregation, the Salvation Army is about helping others," he said. "We feel driven to be out there, to be hands on, to be part of the community, and it's hard.
"I think sometimes a lot of the people who would come to us for help won't come to us for help because they're immune compromised, they're elderly, they're challenged in so many other ways. It hurts my heart to know they'd sit at home without while we're here with the resources wanting to give, wanting to help."
And the Army had adjusted and continues to adjust, he said.
"It's a whole other way of doing what we do," Tim said. "And we'll get better at it. ... It's just difficult to think through it all. It's a lot of little details that have to be overcome one by one.
"We learn in all the things we go through, and my goal is at the end of this we're better, faster, smarter, better attuned, because I don't think this is happening by accident outside the realm of God. I think that this is also part of His plan. I don't understand it, but that's not my job. I'm not tasked to understand at his level, but I want to learn."
Tim said his goal was to become more sensitive to the needs of people and learn to better meet those needs.
Melissa said that when their time to rotate out of Florence comes, they want to leave a stronger Florence Corps in their wake.
"My mamma always said to leave things better than you found it," she said. "That would be my goal. As good as things are, and they are, to do what I can to make it just a little bit better − however that ends up looking."
