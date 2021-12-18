New Ebenezer Baptist Church members organize blessings in a basket

Those less fortunate could be having a better Christmas thanks to a group of New Ebenezer Baptist Church members. Church members Mamie Anne Richardson-McDaniel, Carolyn Mitchell, Phyllis Grate, Montague Bradley and Deborah Hartley organized the collection of items to be placed into baskets to be donated to charities and groups serving those less fortunate this holiday season. The pick-up time for the baskets was held Saturday morning at the church's Strive Hard Educational Recreation and Entertainment Center.