New emergency department opens at McLeod Regional Medical Center

FLORENCE, S.C. – The new McLeod Regional Medical Center Emergency Department opened Monday.
Designed to serve nearly 110,000 patients a year, the new McLeod Emergency Department will dramatically improve the timeliness of care available to emergency and trauma patients, provide for an increase in capacity, allow for improvements in the flow of patient care and efficiency and support easier access for patients and families.
The McLeod Emergency Department, now located at 851 East Cheves Street, was relocated from the west entrance of the McLeod Regional Medical Center campus on Ravenel Street to the east side of the campus between the McLeod Pavilion Tower and McLeod Medical Park East.
The 44,316-square-foot McLeod Emergency Department includes 81 patient rooms, state-of-the-art trauma rooms, triage rooms for immediate patient evaluation, a covered drop-off area for patients at the front entrance, pharmacy, lab and radiology located in the department for quick access, a private consultation room for providers to meet with family members, a new helipad adjacent to the ambulance entrance and five ambulance bays at a dedicated entrance.