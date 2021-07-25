 Skip to main content
New Family Medicine residents on board at McLeod
New Family Medicine residents on board at McLeod

Class of 2024 McLeod residents

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO, MCLEOD HEALTH

FLORENCE, S.C. – Nine new residents recently were welcomed to the McLeod Family Medicine Residency Program.

The new physicians are Daniel Altman, MD; Yoseph Berhane, MD; Rourke Decker, DO; Sue Cruz Gerena, MD; Kirsten Hernandez, MD; Victoria Ivantchev, MD; Elissa Jebaily, DO; Meena Noori, DO; and Danielle Schmidt, DO.

The McLeod Family Medicine Residency Program is a McLeod Health program designed to train the “physicians of tomorrow” in an effort to increase the availability of family medicine physicians for patients in the Pee Dee and other rural areas of South Carolina.

“The residency program’s mission is to graduate skilled family physicians who will provide superior health care services to underserved areas of South Carolina,” said Dr. Gerard Jebaily, the program director.

The mission is being fulfilled. The program has existed  since 1980. There have been 267 graduates from the McLeod Family Medicine Residency program, with 60% of them staying in South Carolina and the McLeod Health service area of northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina.

“We welcome our new residents and their families to the Pee Dee area,” Jebaily said. “A wonderful accomplishment in these physicians’ lives is about to be realized as they begin their three-year residency program here at McLeod. Embarking on a career of caring for the sick and the infirmed is a lifelong dream for most of us in medicine.”

Altman received his medical degree from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. Originally from West Columbia, he enjoys woodworking, learning new languages, hiking, camping and music.

Berhand received his medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine. Born in Ethiopia, he enjoys playing soccer, jogging, reading books and listening to music.

Decker received his medical degree from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine. Originally from Lacrosse, Wisconsin, he enjoys game nights, powerlifting and kayaking.

Cruz Gerena received her medical degree from the University of Medicine and Health Sciences, St. Kitts. She is from Arecibo, Puerto Rico, and enjoys kickboxing, volleyball, painting, calligraphy and graphic design.

Hernandez received her medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine. Originally from Naples, Florida, she enjoys herpetology, lizards in particular, and escape rooms.

Ivantchev received her medical degree from St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine, Grand Canyon. Originally from Fort Mill, she enjoys figure skating, tennis, volleyball, aviation and playing the piano.

Elissa Jebaily received her medical degree from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine-Carolina Campus. From Florence, she enjoys reading, cooking, baking, hiking, exploring, fishing, crabbing and collecting sharks’ teeth.

Noori received her medical degree from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine-Carolina Campus. Originally from Woodbridge, Virginia, she enjoys painting, horseback riding, badminton, yoga and learning new languages.

Schmidt received her medical degree from the Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine. Originally from Grants Pass, Oregon, she enjoys cooking, playing the piano, hiking, kayaking and reading.

These physicians will care for patients at the McLeod Family Medicine Center, 144 North Ravenel Street on the McLeod Regional Medical Center campus.

