New Family Medicine residents on board at McLeod

FLORENCE, S.C. – Nine new residents recently were welcomed to the McLeod Family Medicine Residency Program.

The new physicians are Daniel Altman, MD; Yoseph Berhane, MD; Rourke Decker, DO; Sue Cruz Gerena, MD; Kirsten Hernandez, MD; Victoria Ivantchev, MD; Elissa Jebaily, DO; Meena Noori, DO; and Danielle Schmidt, DO.

The McLeod Family Medicine Residency Program is a McLeod Health program designed to train the “physicians of tomorrow” in an effort to increase the availability of family medicine physicians for patients in the Pee Dee and other rural areas of South Carolina.

“The residency program’s mission is to graduate skilled family physicians who will provide superior health care services to underserved areas of South Carolina,” said Dr. Gerard Jebaily, the program director.

The mission is being fulfilled. The program has existed since 1980. There have been 267 graduates from the McLeod Family Medicine Residency program, with 60% of them staying in South Carolina and the McLeod Health service area of northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina.