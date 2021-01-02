New Florence city manager says 'great' team helped him step into role

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence residents seeking to shop at the new Save-A-Lot grocery store might not have to wait much longer.
Florence City Manager Randy Osterman recently sat down for a question-and-answer session with the Morning News about COVID-19, his role, building a relationship with the city council and upcoming city projects, including the Save-A-Lot project.
During the session, Osterman estimated that the store could be open as soon as late spring or early summer.
COVID-19
Q: You started as city manager in June. The COVID-19 emergency was declared in March. Kind of a tough way to come into the office, right?
A: (laughing) Not the best start now, is it? Like everybody, COVID had a big effect on us and everybody else from the government, operations, not to mention just citizens and businesses. Everybody was just struggling. So, yeah, probably not the best timing on my part.
Q: Drew Griffin, your predecessor, was a pretty strategic guy.
A: The COVID stuff started in March. I came in in June. He had laid some groundwork and, you know, unfortunately, it wasn't getting any better. It was getting worse. We started taking hits in departments here and there and having to make adjustments on the fly for service delivery. It was and still is a very unique aspect to managing the city during a pandemic.
His role
Q: What have you learned about the position that surprised you?
A: I don't know if anything surprised me. In the 12 years I was fire chief, I think I was very observant about what was going on and probably put my hands into areas that the typical fire chief — whatever that means — would not have put their hands in. So I try to keep up with what was going on and not just my little silo. So, I don't know if I was surprised. I probably did not fully understand the enormity of everything: the extensiveness of getting involved in every project, getting in the woods farther than I thought I would be. There's a lot of moving parts. Trying to make sense of all that.
Q: I've noticed that the city has a very collegial staff of departments heads. Did that help you to step into the role?
A: It did. It absolutely helped me step into the role. The city has a great team. At the council meetings, everybody is joking around. That's not just something put on for the public to see. It's a great team. They are a very collaborative team. And none of them are hesitant. If I was to ask any of them to step outside their comfort zones to help in another area, there's not one of them that wouldn't do that. The fact that I knew everybody, that I knew the leadership and they knew me and, as far as I am aware, are supportive of me. Yeah, that helped a lot.
Q: Is it fairly typical for a fire chief to move into the city manager role?
A: I wouldn't say it's typical, but it's not uncommon either. ... [He listed a friend in Beaufort who serves as assistant city manager and fire chief and the West Columbia city manager who was in the police department.]
Q: For a lot of people, when they think of the fire department, they think of responding to calls, but it's more than that. Like when the city council asked you questions about the House of Hope's tiny house project.
A: Some of that depends on the fire chief and where the fire chief sees himself or herself in the overall scheme of the city. I like to see myself and preached to the fire department that we weren't the fire department, we were the city of Florence fire department. The city of Florence came first. Any positive effects the fire department had on the city, that's good for the city as a whole. By reverse, any positive effects the city has on the community is positive for the fire department. It was easy for me to consider the fire department as part of a whole, and I'm not sure that is always the typical thought process of the fire chief. And I volunteered or was volunteered for other projects along the way. The building department typically does not fall under the fire chief, but I had some past experience dealing with building departments so Drew Griffin thought it was fine for me to oversee that. I had no problem with that. It was just another part of the city. It just sort of worked and came together.
Q: You're not going to be city manager but for a short time in the grand scheme of things. I think two years is what was originally said.
A: I have a two-year contract. Whether or not my term as city manager, that's a decision that myself and council will make down the road. I am not necessarily limited to two years.
On building relationships with a new Florence City Council
Q: When you came into the city council, the city council had been the same since 2016. Now, we're in the process of changing the city council. We're going to have (potentially) four new members. What's your approach to building the relationships between the city manager's office and the new city council members?
A: Four new council members and a new mayor (Teresa Myers Ervin) is a challenge. Not just between city manager and council but just council as a whole. They've got to build those relationships and gel to keep things moving in the right direction. It's the same thing with the city manager and the council. It's just building that relationship. It's one-on-ones with them. It is emphasizing the fact that the city manager and the city staff, we're here to make you look good. Any questions you have, any issues you have, bring that to us and let's work together. ... Every one of them and every one of the city staff have the same goal in mind: That's making Florence a better place and moving Florence down the road and into a better area. ... We just need to build that relationship to make sure we're moving in the same direction.
Upcoming projects
Q: Is there anything that I haven't been smart enough to ask you that I should have been smart enough to ask you?
A: You know your job a lot better than me. I wouldn't mind talking about the next year or so, but that's totally up to you.
Q: Absolutely.
A: With a new council, there will be that gelling and team building, and we'll start looking down the road to what's going to happen or where we want to go. But there's a slew of projects on the books now that will keep the city for at least the next year: the sports complex, [Project] Urban Square across the street, Carolina Theater, there's a lot happening. It's not like we're in this period where nothing is happening. There's a lot happening. And there's a lot that needs to happen. ...
Q: One of the projects that's attracted a lot of attention is the Save-A-Lot being built. There's some activity there.
A: There's steel on site! We are excited. It's a long time coming. There's a lot of issues prior to the city getting involved with the project management. Originally it was a project team with two or three entities. There were issues. ... We got involved wholeheartedly in January of this year and then as things went on we took more and more of a role that we never intended to take, but we're taking now. We're seeing light at the end of the tunnel. It's going to start looking like a building here pretty soon. Hopefully by late spring or early summer people will be buying groceries. That's exciting knowing all the frustrations that have occurred over the last two years.
Q: One of the ones you didn't mention was the new fire stations.
A: The city grew. We are proud of our insurance rating (ISO: 1), and in order to maintain that, the city grew geographically, the fire department has to go geographically. We were able to work out a way to where we're building two but relocating one, so we only have to add the staffing for one station. That's going to be a big benefit. I think you'll see as the city grew — and it would be as exciting as a new fire station — but we'll have added things like a new sanitation crew in order to meet the demands. Police beats may need to be adjusted. The fire department, because there's a building there, basically represents the growth in all of the departments...
Q: The other project is the water and sewer treatment plant.
A: That's one you're probably looking at something that's 10 years down the road. We know that that's something that's going to be necessary for growth to relieve some issues with the Jeffries Creek line. That's not something that's getting built quickly. There's a lot of site selection and design work that goes into it before the first shovelful of dirt is even moved. As economic development projects occur in the city or the county or even Darlington County, we've got to be ready to fill that need in order for the region to grow.