New Florence city manager says 'great' team helped him step into role

A: Some of that depends on the fire chief and where the fire chief sees himself or herself in the overall scheme of the city. I like to see myself and preached to the fire department that we weren't the fire department, we were the city of Florence fire department. The city of Florence came first. Any positive effects the fire department had on the city, that's good for the city as a whole. By reverse, any positive effects the city has on the community is positive for the fire department. It was easy for me to consider the fire department as part of a whole, and I'm not sure that is always the typical thought process of the fire chief. And I volunteered or was volunteered for other projects along the way. The building department typically does not fall under the fire chief, but I had some past experience dealing with building departments so Drew Griffin thought it was fine for me to oversee that. I had no problem with that. It was just another part of the city. It just sort of worked and came together.