New Florence city manager to speak at chamber’s Legislative Breakfast
New Florence city manager to speak at chamber's Legislative Breakfast

FLORENCE, S.C. — The guest speaker for the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast on Sept. 18 will be Randy Osterman, Florence's new city manager.

The annual event will be held at the Florence Center.

Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. with the hour-long program beginning at 7:50 a.m.

The chamber’s Legislative Breakfast is an informational gathering of community leaders to hear about various topics on the status of education, health care or government representative actions.

Osterman is new to the position. Attendees will have an opportunity to hear what he believes are the priorities planned for the coming year in city projects and improvements.

“We always get questions about what’s happening with the city from infrastructure projects to parks and recreation,” said Mike Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. “This is a great opportunity for the community to get answers directly from those that manage these projects and programs.”

A brief Q&A session will be held after the presentation. Questions will be accepted at the program, or questions can be sent in advance to the chamber, which will have Osterman address them during the program. Email questions to info@flochamber.com.

Miller said the chamber and Florence Center will be in full compliance with the necessary COVID-19 social distancing and appropriate food service guidelines. Entrances and exits also will be managed.

For tickets, call the chamber at 843-665-0515. Tickets to the event will be limited.

