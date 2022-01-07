New Florence County delegation subcommittee to work on education, infrastructure issues

After the meeting ended, Jordan said those attending discussed some of the county’s strengths and weaknesses.

“Florence County had a great year last year as far as economic development,” Jordan said. “Millions of dollars invested, hundreds of jobs created. The issue was how do we build on that? How do we make that the starting point to something bigger and better? But also recognizing that we have weaknesses we have to deal with.”

Among the areas Jordan listed as areas to improve included infrastructure and education.

“We’ve identified a couple of key target areas within Florence County, I think three specifically, of we need infrastructure here, we need infrastructure there as far as a million here and two million there to bridge those gaps so that we can have the infrastructure solved so that we can build the buildings to attract the industry,” Jordan said.

Jordan said the next step for the group was for the delegation subcommittee consisting of himself, Lowe, Roger Kirby and Terry Alexander to break into smaller groups and meet with others attending the meeting and industrial leaders to discuss specifically how to target and improve the weaknesses of the county.

