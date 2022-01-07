New Florence County delegation subcommittee to work on education, infrastructure issues

FLORENCE, S.C. – State Rep. Jay Jordan has a new job.
No, not the one that he’s running for (Senate District 31). He’ll have to wait until Jan. 25 and March 29 to see if he gets that one.
Jordan, a Republican presenting parts of south and west Florence in the South Carolina House, has been appointed by state Rep. Phillip Lowe, the new Florence County delegation chairman, to serve as the delegation’s economic development subcommittee chairman.
Jordan’s first action as chairman of the delegation committee occurred Friday afternoon when he chaired a closed-press roundtable featuring leaders of the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation, the Darla Moore Foundation, the Marlboro Development Team, Santee Electric, the Northeastern Strategic Alliance, Florence County Progress, the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, Florence, Florence County, Florence One Schools, Francis Marion University and Florence-Darlington Technical College at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College.
The meeting also featured comments from South Carolina Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey, Rocky Pearce of Florence County Progress, Jeff McKay from the Northeastern Strategic Alliance, and Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety.
After the meeting ended, Jordan said those attending discussed some of the county’s strengths and weaknesses.
“Florence County had a great year last year as far as economic development,” Jordan said. “Millions of dollars invested, hundreds of jobs created. The issue was how do we build on that? How do we make that the starting point to something bigger and better? But also recognizing that we have weaknesses we have to deal with.”
Among the areas Jordan listed as areas to improve included infrastructure and education.
“We’ve identified a couple of key target areas within Florence County, I think three specifically, of we need infrastructure here, we need infrastructure there as far as a million here and two million there to bridge those gaps so that we can have the infrastructure solved so that we can build the buildings to attract the industry,” Jordan said.
Jordan said the next step for the group was for the delegation subcommittee consisting of himself, Lowe, Roger Kirby and Terry Alexander to break into smaller groups and meet with others attending the meeting and industrial leaders to discuss specifically how to target and improve the weaknesses of the county.