New funding paves the way for growth at FMU’s Wildsumaco Biological Station

FLORENCE, S.C. -- FMU’s Wildsumaco Biological Station in Ecuador is expanding its facilities to further enhance the experience for faculty and student researchers.

Located in the foothills of the Andean Mountains, the station is an international hub for biological research. The facility currently consists of two buildings, a residence hall and a multipurpose room, but will soon include a new laboratory. FMU’s continued investment in the Wildsumaco Biological Station has created significantly more opportunities for scientific research and instruction since its inception ten years ago.

“We have funding now that we have already committed to the next phase of expansion at the Station,” said Travis Knowles, FMU biology professor and director of Wildsumaco Biological Station. “We want to apply to the National Science Foundation and other grant agencies for funding to equip the lab, so we have a good plan in place.”

FMU partnered with UNC-Wilmington, Pontificia Universidad Católica del Ecuador, and the Wildsumaco Wildlife Sanctuary in 2012 to create a research and lodging facility where biologists and related faculty can study and monitor rare and diverse species unique to the region.