New hospital to be named MUSC Health Black River Medical Center

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The hospital being constructed between Lake City and Kingstree has been named MUSC Health Black River Medical Center.

MUSC Health announced the new name for the hospital being built to replace the Lake City and Kingtree hospitals Monday evening.

The Black River cuts through central Williamsburg County as it makes its way to the Great Pee Dee River and Winyah Bay.

“Giving this MUSC Health facility its name provides us another opportunity to celebrate the building of this hospital with the Williamsburg, Lake City and Kingstree communities,” said Dr, Patrick Cawley, M.D., MUSC Health system CEO and vice president of health affairs. “Part of our mission to improve the lives of all South Carolinians is served by establishing partnerships and presence throughout the state. We’re excited to move ahead with the project, and we can’t wait to help serve these local communities.”

Jay Hinesley, MUSC Health Florence Division CEO, called the announcement "very exciting."