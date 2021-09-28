New hospital to be named MUSC Health Black River Medical Center

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The hospital being constructed between Lake City and Kingstree has been named MUSC Health Black River Medical Center.
MUSC Health announced the new name for the hospital being built to replace the Lake City and Kingtree hospitals Monday evening.
The Black River cuts through central Williamsburg County as it makes its way to the Great Pee Dee River and Winyah Bay.
“Giving this MUSC Health facility its name provides us another opportunity to celebrate the building of this hospital with the Williamsburg, Lake City and Kingstree communities,” said Dr, Patrick Cawley, M.D., MUSC Health system CEO and vice president of health affairs. “Part of our mission to improve the lives of all South Carolinians is served by establishing partnerships and presence throughout the state. We’re excited to move ahead with the project, and we can’t wait to help serve these local communities.”
Jay Hinesley, MUSC Health Florence Division CEO, called the announcement "very exciting."
"It is another step toward being able to provide MUSC’s high quality, innovative care closer to home for those in this area," he said. "We are committed to preserving and optimizing human life in South Carolina and beyond through education, research and patient care, and this new location will allow us to continue with this mission."
MUSC Health Black River Medical Center will become part of the Florence Division of MUSC Health. This hospital will feature 25 licensed beds, full operating and diagnostic services, a 16-bay emergency department and telehealth capabilities.
The expected opening date for MUSC Health Black River Medical Center is January 2023.