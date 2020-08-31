New lab tech students welcomed at McLeod

FLORENCE, S.C. – Eight students comprise the Class of 2021 of the McLeod School of Medical Technology.
The students are Emma Burroughs, Natalie Chea, Janice Cooper, Adam Hill, Allie Long, Angelica Park, Takirah Tolbert and Wanya Toney.
The McLeod School of Medical Technology is located on the McLeod Regional Medical Center campus in Florence.
The hospital-based program was established in 1977 to help provide qualified medical technologists to the region.
The faculty is composed of pathologists and medical technologists. Students rotate through hematology/body fluids, immunochemistry, microbiology, blood bank, urinalysis, coagulation and phlebotomy for two to eight weeks per section.
New to this year’s program, the class is expanding to include clinical rotations at McLeod Health Cheraw, McLeod Health Clarendon, McLeod Health Dillon, McLeod Health Loris and McLeod Health Seacoast.
For more information on the McLeod School of Medical Technology, visit peedeeahec.net.
