 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New lab tech students welcomed at McLeod
0 comments

New lab tech students welcomed at McLeod

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
New lab tech students welcomed at McLeod

Members of the Class of 2021 of the McLeod School of Medical Technology pose. In the back row (from left) are Allie Long, Angelica Park, Adam Hill and Janice Cooper. In the front row (from left) are Takirah Tolbert, Wanya Toney, Emma Burroughs and Natalie Chea.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/MCLEOD HEALTH

FLORENCE, S.C. – Eight students comprise the Class of 2021 of the McLeod School of Medical Technology.

The students are Emma Burroughs, Natalie Chea, Janice Cooper, Adam Hill, Allie Long, Angelica Park, Takirah Tolbert and Wanya Toney.

The McLeod School of Medical Technology is located on the McLeod Regional Medical Center campus in Florence.

The hospital-based program was established in 1977 to help provide qualified medical technologists to the region.

The faculty is composed of pathologists and medical technologists. Students rotate through hematology/body fluids, immunochemistry, microbiology, blood bank, urinalysis, coagulation and phlebotomy for two to eight weeks per section.

New to this year’s program, the class is expanding to include clinical rotations at McLeod Health Cheraw, McLeod Health Clarendon, McLeod Health Dillon, McLeod Health Loris and McLeod Health Seacoast.

For more information on the McLeod School of Medical Technology, visit peedeeahec.net.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Second Lost Cajun franchise to open in Florence
Local News

Second Lost Cajun franchise to open in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — A restaurant franchise soon to arrive in Florence is opening a second location. Franchisee Terrance Thomas confirmed Monday afternoon that he would be opening two franchise locations of the Lost Cajun Seafood and Gumbo. One location will be on West Lucas Street next to the new Starbucks and the other in downtown Florence.  

+7
Nine Wilson students earn IB top honors
Local News

Nine Wilson students earn IB top honors

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Nine Wilson High School students earned perfect scores in either English, German or Spanish according to International Baccalaurate scores that were recently released for the 2019-20 school year.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert