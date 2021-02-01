New mobile pet groomer begins service in Florence area

It has now blossomed into her new full-service grooming business.

“I have always loved animals,” Hodges said

After her son was born four months ago, the Florence native said she wanted to be able to set her own hours and spend more time with her new baby. She said it seemed to be the perfect time to open her own business.

She saved up enough to buy a modified van where she can do everything she needs inside of it, from baths to nail trimming and haircuts. Hodges said the van is fully equipped with a tub, work table, electricity and running water.

She obtained her van from Ohio after finding out about it on a Facebook page for mobile groomers. A man reached out to her and said he had the perfect van. His wife refurbished vans. Hodges said he delivered it to her.

“There are not many places that have grooming services,” she said.

Hodges said she doesn’t know of another mobile grooming business in the area.

“I am just getting started,” Hodges said.

"My prices might be a little higher, but you are paying for personal service at your home."