New mobile pet groomer begins service in Florence area

FLORENCE, S.C. – Heather Deitch Hodges loves animals and always knew she wanted to work with them in some way. After college, she thought about veterinary school but changed her mind and became a veterinary technician.
“I liked drawing blood and preparing animals for surgery,” Hodges said.
She said working directly with the animals and giving them care appealed to her. She has been a vet tech for approximately 10 years.
With COVID making people reluctant to take their pets in for appointments to the vet and the groomer, Hodges decided it was the right time to fulfill her dream of a full-service mobile animal grooming service.
Pee Dee Pampered Pups Mobile Grooming Service is taking appointments and is almost completely booked for March.
For the past six years, Hodges has worked as a certified veterinary technician with Cashua Veterinary Care in Florence.
Hodges began dog sitting on the side to make extra money. From there, she began trimming nails, giving baths and providing other grooming services.
At first, Hodges would go to pet owners’ homes to provide these services. She said often their tub wasn’t big enough or the owner didn’t feel comfortable having a stranger come into their home during COVID-19.
It has now blossomed into her new full-service grooming business.
“I have always loved animals,” Hodges said
After her son was born four months ago, the Florence native said she wanted to be able to set her own hours and spend more time with her new baby. She said it seemed to be the perfect time to open her own business.
She saved up enough to buy a modified van where she can do everything she needs inside of it, from baths to nail trimming and haircuts. Hodges said the van is fully equipped with a tub, work table, electricity and running water.
She obtained her van from Ohio after finding out about it on a Facebook page for mobile groomers. A man reached out to her and said he had the perfect van. His wife refurbished vans. Hodges said he delivered it to her.
“There are not many places that have grooming services,” she said.
Hodges said she doesn’t know of another mobile grooming business in the area.
“I am just getting started,” Hodges said.
"My prices might be a little higher, but you are paying for personal service at your home."
She charges approximately $60 for a bath and trims for a small dog and from $75-$90 for a large dog.
Services include bath, blow dry, nail trim and more.
Hodges said she provides services from small dogs to large ones, Chihuahuas to pit bulls. She also accepts cats and has limited services for other small animals such as rabbits.
She said there are benefits for at-home services, especially for pets with anxiety issues and some physical issues such as blindness and deafness. It helps busy pet owners, she said. Some leave the key or code and she picks the pet up, provides the services in her van and returns the pet to its home.
Hodges said she got her love for animals from her parents, Paul and Lori Deitch, who are also her biggest supports in this business endeavor. Hodges said she has always been an overachiever. She owned her first home when she was 24 years old and now at 28 years of age is a business owner.
“I am a hard worker for sure,” she said. ‘I am down-to-earth and treat everyone’s animal like it is my own.”
She has two dogs and three cats, all rescue animals. She is a foster for the Florence Area Humane Society.
Hodges is a graduate of South Florence High School and Francis Marion University.
Visit her Facebook page for more information about Pee Dee Pampered Pups Mobile Grooming Service.