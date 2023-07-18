FLORENCE, S.C. — HopeHealth, like many other Community Health Centers in South Carolina, exists in rural communities where transportation can be a significant barrier to care.

A partnership was formed between HopeHealth, Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority, the town of Timmonsville, and Florence County to address the problem.

From this partnership, a new transportation route was developed. The new route, called Timmonsville Express, is aimed at providing convenient, accessible transportation options for the residents of Timmonsville.

Timmonsville is a vibrant community filled with individuals who deserve dependable transportation solutions to meet their daily needs. “I’m thrilled to be a part of the expansion of the public bus service in Timmonsville,” said Don Strickland, executive director of PDRTA. “Bringing reliable transportation to this area will enhance the lives of many and provide a sense of independence needed for many seniors, medical patients, shoppers, and workers. This project holds a special place in my heart as I spent my childhood there.”

The route is available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and includes 14 strategically located stops. “The town of Timmonsville is excited about this partnership. We as a council are tasked to improve the quality of life for our citizens, and this is a step in the right direction,” said William James Jr., mayor of Timmonsville.

In addition to enhancing local connectivity, PDRTA will establish a direct link between Timmonsville and Florence. This connection opens a world of opportunities for residents, granting them access to a broader range of employment, education, cultural experiences and other services Florence offers.