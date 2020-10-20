New physician joins McLeod Family Medicine Center

FLORENCE, S.C. – Dr. Lisa Lanning, board certified in family medicine, has joined the practice of McLeod Family Medicine Center in Florence.

In addition to caring for patients, Lanning will serve as a faculty member for the McLeod Family Medicine Residency Program, where she received part of her medical training.

Before joining McLeod, Lanning was a primary care physician with HopeHealth in Florence and a National Health Service Corps award recipient. She also served as an active educator and preceptor with the Francis Marion University Physician Assistant Program and the University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Florence campus since 2018.

Lanning served as a physician assistant for 11 years before making the decision to achieve her doctorate. She received her medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, in Erie, Pennsylvania, graduating as part of the inaugural class of the Accelerated Physician Assistant Pathway.

Lanning completed her residency at McLeod Family Medicine Residency Program.