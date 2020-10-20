New physician joins McLeod Family Medicine Center

FLORENCE, S.C. – Dr. Lisa Lanning, board certified in family medicine, has joined the practice of McLeod Family Medicine Center in Florence.
In addition to caring for patients, Lanning will serve as a faculty member for the McLeod Family Medicine Residency Program, where she received part of her medical training.
Before joining McLeod, Lanning was a primary care physician with HopeHealth in Florence and a National Health Service Corps award recipient. She also served as an active educator and preceptor with the Francis Marion University Physician Assistant Program and the University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Florence campus since 2018.
Lanning served as a physician assistant for 11 years before making the decision to achieve her doctorate. She received her medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, in Erie, Pennsylvania, graduating as part of the inaugural class of the Accelerated Physician Assistant Pathway.
Lanning completed her residency at McLeod Family Medicine Residency Program.
“I came back to McLeod for the opportunity to teach,” Lanning said. “With my years of medical experience, I believe I have a lot to offer the residents in the management and care of patients with such conditions as diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease.”
While Lanning attended medical school, the Pee Dee Area Health Education Center (PDAHEC) was helpful in setting up rotations for her, many of which were in South Carolina and some with McLeod. She did an audition rotation with McLeod Family Medicine Residency Program, a two- to four-week-long program for an in-depth interview where she auditioned for the residency program at the hospital.
When it came time for her residency, McLeod was her No. 1 match. During the match process, the resident candidates and residency programs simultaneously match to fill program positions.
The McLeod Family Medicine Residency Program is a program at McLeod Health designed to train the “physicians of tomorrow” in an effort to increase the availability of family medicine physicians for patients in the region McLeod serves especially the rural areas of South Carolina.
Lanning is accepting new patients. For more information, call the McLeod Family Medicine Center at 843-777-2800.
