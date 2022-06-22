New Planet Fitness opens in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C.— There is now more than one Planet Fitness in Florence.

Front Desk Clerk Jonathan Lemon said this Planet Fitness has the most modern equipment and is located in one of the busiest areas in Florence. He said it was a great place to have a gym and is more convenient for people who are located near Irby street.

“We have equipment the other locations do not offer yet,” he said. “We expect a high turnout rate and we have great staff who are full of energy. We want to meet our members’ needs and uphold the no judgment phrase here. There is no gym intimidation here. Everyone is welcome.”

Planet fitness member Mae James said she enjoys the gym and looks forward to continuing her membership.

“I like this gym,” James said. “This gym is closer to me than the other one is and it has the machines I work on here. I will be back.”

Member Monica Martin said the new gym is more convenient for her.

“This gym is more convenient for me,” she said. “It is closer to where I live. Before this gym was opened, I went to the one by the mall and this will save me some gas.”

Member Wayne Yarborough said he is glad a Planet Fitness opened up on his side of town and he said it has machines the other one does not.

“I live in Effingham and this gym is a lot closer to get to,” he said. “I was in a motorcycle accident in 2017 and to retain mobility I have to exercise. The other gym did not have the machine that I needed to exercise my knee and this one does.”

Member Fed Seiss said opening up this gym is good for Florence and he said it helps him stay young because staying young is better than getting old.

This gym has classes that teach exercising for beginners and simple workouts to stay active, there is a personal fitness coach that helps set realistic and achievable health and fitness goals, and there is the High School Summer Pass program – which allows teens ages 14-19 to work out at the new club for free all summer long. The gym is open 24 hours a day.

