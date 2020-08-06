New providers join staff at HopeHealth

FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth has added three new providers to its staff, including a new physican.
Family medicine physician Samuel J. Tomlinson III, MD, has joined the staff at HopeHealth in Kingstree. Originally from Kingstree, he graduated from Clemson University and the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and completed his residency at McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Melissa Brady, MSW, LISW-CP, is a new behavioral health consultant at the HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Master of Social Work and from Susquehanna University with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychlogy and Minor in Sociology. She is certified in trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy.
Jessica Green, LPC, LAC, CAC II, is anew behavioral health consultant at HopeHealth in Manning. She graduated from Webster University with a Masters in Counseling and from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies with an emphasis on psychology and sociology. She is licensed as a mental health and addiction counselor and is a certified addiction counselor. She is also a “Prime for Life” and a “Prime Solutions” instructor and holds a certification for TREM (Trauma Recovery and Empowerment Model).